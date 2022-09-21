SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Maxon Road in Schenectady has been named after Neil Golub, the owner of Price Chopper. The renaming was to honor him for his seven decades of service to the Capital Region.

Golub has also served on the boards of several other organizations, including Ellis Medicine, Union College, and Metroplex. He said he’s proud of the way Schenectady has changed over the past several years.

“This community has gone from here to here, and you know what? We’re still going,” he said. “And while I’ve thought many times about how we need a new brand for Schenectady, how about the New Schenectady. Let’s start calling this place the New Schenectady, which is really what we are.”

The street is located just outside Price Chopper’s headquarters.