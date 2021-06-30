Schenectady starts opening pools for summer season

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady opened its Central Park Pool on Wednesday. The city also announced that Front Street Pool is opening on Saturday, ahead of the start of summer youth programs from the local Boys and Girls Clubs.

“We are excited to announce that all four of the City’s pools will be open this year,” said Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy in a written statement. “This could not be possible without the support of the Schenectady Boys and Girls Club.”

Check out the operating hours, including for Independence Day, below:

Central Park Pool June 30 Mondays to Saturdays from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

July 4 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Front Street Pool July 3 Mondays to Saturdays 12:30 to 6 p.m.

July 4 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The city plans to release opening dates for Quackenbush Pool and Hillhurst Pool next week after completing repairs. Pools will operate at 75% capacity due to COVID. Take a look at the other pool rules below:

An adult must be in the water with all kids under 6

An adult must be on the pool deck with all kids aged 6 to 10

Ages 13 and up need a photo ID

Age 20 and under must register to swim at Front Street, Quackenbush, and Hillhurst

City pools did not open in 2020 due to COVID, essentially removing a critical community resource.

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of Schenectady is excited to again be partnering with the City to offer safe recreational activities in the pools and the parks,” said Shane Bargy, the Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Schenectady. “Last summer’s closures due to COVID-19 were difficult on everyone and we could not be more excited to have these amazing opportunities available once again this summer.”

To that end, the Boys and Girls Clubs’ summer youth enrichment programs were also announced Wednesday. They involve kids in constructive recreational and educational activities that encourage positive social skills. Lunch will be provided daily by Schenectady Community Ministries.From Tuesday, July 6 through Friday, August 20, programs will run every weekday at parks throughout the city: