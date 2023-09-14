COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, a man accused of stabbing a victim multiple times pleaded guilty to three charges in the Schenectady County Court. In exchange for his plea, James Steele, 48, of Cohoes, will receive a minimum sentence of 8 years incarceration.

The indictment alleges that Steele was involved in a fistfight at a city corner store on October 20, 2022. Steele then used a knife to repeatedly stab the victim. The victim was treated at the Ellis Hospital.

Video surveillance captured footage of the stabbing. Steele was charged with assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 15 in Schenectady County Court. Assistant District Attorney Eric J. Weinhold prosecuted the case.

