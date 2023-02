SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady City Council approved a resolution on Monday that showed support for the Clean Slate Act.

The act would automatically seal criminal records three years after sentencing for misdemeanors and seven years for felonies. It would not apply to six crimes.

Schenectady is the fifteenth local government in New York state to show support for the Act. Opponents said the bill provides no protections for the victims of crime.