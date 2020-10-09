Schenectady sex offender arrested for allegedly enticing a child

Schenectady County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York announced Thursday that a sex offender was arrested in Menands and charged after reportedly attempting to entice or coerce a child.

Matthew Peters, 45, of Schenectady was arrested on Thursday. Authorities say that between October 2 and October 7, Peters initiated contact and exchanged sexually explicit texts with an undercover officer.

The officer impersonated a 14-year-old named “Brandon” on social media. Police say Peters repeatedly asked Brandon for nude images and “live” pictures after finding out he was 14. He also reportedly asked to meet in person on several times, discussing plans for oral and anal sex.

Peters arranged to meet “Brandon” in Menands on Wednesday. Law enforcement arrested him once he arrived for the prearranged meeting.

Because Peters’ is a convicted sex offender, if he’s convicted, the charge could carry a sentence of at up to life in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and supervised release potentially for the rest of his life.

If you or someone you know has information about Peters, contact the FBI’s Albany Field Office at (518) 465-7551.

