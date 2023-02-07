Examples of Hometown Heroes Banners that will be on display in Downtown Schenectady.

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hometown Heroes Banner Program is returning to the City of Schenectady for the ninth year. The program recognizes active and veteran service members, living and deceased, with banners including their name, branch of service, and photo.

The banners will be on display from mid-May until mid-November throughout Downtown Schenectady. To qualify, honorees must have:

One or more of the following: A) A current County resident; B) Born and raised in Schenectady County; C) Graduated from one of Schenectady County’s five school districts.

Served or are serving on active duty in the United States Armed Forces or National Guard, or be a military veteran (living or deceased) who has served in the United States Armed Forces or National Guard and has been honorably discharged.

Banners cost $300 to sponsor. If you are interested in sponsoring a banner but do not know of a service member who meets the requirements, the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation will help identify eligible honorees.

All sponsorships are honored on a first-come, first-served basis. Sponsorship forms are due by Wednesday, February 8.