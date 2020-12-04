Schenectady security officers honored for lifesaving work

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady’s mayor award two emergency medical officers from Rivers Casino Security an official Mayoral Proclamation for saving the life of a casino-goer on November 14.

Officers Melinda “Mindy” Cooper-Killenberger and Kyle Brownell were the local heroes who received the commendations on Thursday. Mayor Gary McCarthy and Fire Chief Ray Senecal were on hand to heap praise on the pair for their heroic and lifesaving work.

Cooper-Killenberger and Brownell responded to a call reporting a male guest who’d collapsed. They determined that he had no pulse, and performed CPR, deployed a defibrillator, and called 911. The patient survived thanks to their quick medical intervention that restored his pulse, allowing his transfer to paramedics.

“We’re extremely proud of the professionalism, skill, and dedication demonstrated by Officers Cooper-Killenberger and Brownell,” said Rivers Casino & Resort General Manager Justin Moore. “Both represent how deeply committed our team members are in ensuring our guest’s health, safety, and wellbeing. We’re absolutely thrilled to see them recognized by Mayor McCarthy and Chief Senecal for their life-saving efforts.”