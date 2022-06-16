SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials from the Schenectady City School District, SUNY Schenectady, and Proctors Theatre have launched the first phase of “City as Our Campus” with a ribbon-cutting outside Proctors on Wednesday. This program allows students in the Schenectady City School District to take leadership and educational courses at locations outside of the school.

“City as Our Campus” came out of the school district’s secondary school redesign study and exploration that was led by Lynne Rutnik, Deputy Superintendent of the Schenectady City School District. It is a multi-phased program in which six high school leadership communities will be developed in partnership with and hosted within the community.

The “City as Our Campus” ribbon cutting (Proctors)

“This is an exciting day for Schenectady schools, our students, staff, families, and the entire community,” said Anibal Soler, Jr., Superintendent of the Schenectady City School District. “With the city as our campus, we are opening doors and providing educational adventures, new opportunities to explore academic interests, and exciting pathways for our students to learn, engage and enjoy.”

The first phase will begin in Fall 2022 with a Freshmen Leadership Academy and two Schenectady High School Leadership Communities. The Proctors Performing Arts Leadership Community will include 25 students and will be held at Proctors. The Early College-Schenectady Scholars at SUNY Schenectady Leadership Community will include 64 freshmen and 24 sophomores and be held each day at SUNY Schenectady.