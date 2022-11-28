SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Santacon date is set. The all-day event, starting at noon and lasting until 6 p.m., will take place on Saturday, starting at the Backstreet Pub.

The pub crawl encourages everyone to come dressed in their best holiday attire. There will be “best dressed” contests at each shop, with raffles being offered as well. The crawl is intended to raise funds for families in need.

The pub crawl will have a plethora of options and hosts. The Backstreet Pub will host from the hour of noon to 1 p.m., when the Jay Street Pub will take over from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., followed by Katie O’Byrnes from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., then 20 North from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., then Hunters on Jay from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Centre Street capping it off from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.