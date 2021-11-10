Schenectady Rotary to hold unveiling ceremony for donated street clock

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Rotary Club is holding an unveiling ceremony for the centennial street clock on Erie Boulevard in Schenectady. The clock will be dedicated at the ceremony on November 12 at 11 a.m.

The street clock was gifted to Schenectady by the Rotary Club in celebration of the club’s 100th anniversary. The clock can be programmed to play music and the ceremony is the first opportunity for the public to hear the clock’s music feature.

Rotarians, donors to the Rotary Centenarian Clock Project and elected officials will be in attendance.