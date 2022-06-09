ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Schenectady announced the closure of numerous streets on June 10, June 13 and June 14 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. During the closure, milling and paving work will be done.

Road closures:

Rosa Road southbend between Wendell Avenue and Nott Street

Wendell Avenue between Rosa Road and Nott Street

Wendell Avenue between Avon Road and Nott Street

Athol Road between Wendell Avenue and Rosa Road

During the closure, traffic will be detoured with signage to nearby streets. It is expected that the work be completed on June 14, wheather permitting.