SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Community football game, “The Pig Bowl” will take place at Union College on Saturday, October 22. Schenectady Police Department will play against the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Department in an age-old rivalry.

The community is invited to come and cheer on each team in a playful but competitive game of football. There will be food, a field goal kick-off challenge, raffle items, and swag for people to enjoy. The two departments will be representing lost officers by wearing the officers’ last names on the back of their jerseys during the game. Schenectady Police Department and Schenectady County Sheriff’s Department hope that the game will bring more awareness to mental health and the mental health issues of law enforcement.

Tickets are $5, and proceeds will go directly towards Operation at Ease. Operation at Ease is a Schenectady nonprofit that provides service dogs from local shelters to veterans and first responders who apply to the program the nonprofit offers. The event will take place on October 22 at 6 p.m. with the game starting at 6:30. Union college is located at 807 Union Street, Schenectady. The game will take place on Frank Bailey Field at Union College, Alexander Street, Schenectady.