SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For more than a decade, Tara Kitchen has been serving up Moroccan cuisine in the Capital Region. With five locations, including a new restaurant in TriBeCa, the Schenectady flagship on Liberty Street is the one that started it all.

This Schenectady Restaurant Week, Tara Kitchen is serving up a three course menu for $30. Schenectady Restaurant Week ends on Sunday.