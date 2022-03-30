SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Restaurant Week is returning from April 4 to April 10. Participating restaurants will be offering dinners for $30, as well as some restaurants offering a three-course lunch for $20.
“Schenectady has built a well-deserved reputation as a regional dining destination due to our outstanding mix of restaurants offering many styles and cuisines,” said Jim Salengo, Executive Director of the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation. “Now that more people are comfortable with returning to restaurants for on-site dining, Restaurant Week provides an extra incentive to get out and experience the best of what Schenectady has to offer.”
Participating restaurants
- Bountiful Bread on State, 108 State Street. For lunch only.
- Appetizer: Bowl of Tomato Pesto Soup
- Entrées: Vermont Turkey Sandwich, Cranberry Wrap or Spicy Tuna Sandwich
- Dessert: Slice of Triple Chocolate Cake or Triple Vanilla Cake
- Canvas, Corks and Forks, 402 Union Street. “Eat and Paint Special” for dinner.
- Signature Mac and Cheese Bar: Mamma’s Mac, Bacon and Blue Cheese, O’Shrooms, Smoked Gouda and Roasted Red Pepper or Garlic Parmesan Truffle Tater Tots.
- Painting Class: Two-hour artist instructed class, 11 x 14 stretched canvas and use of all painting materials
- Reservations are required and seating is limited. Reservations can be made on the Canvas, Corks and Forks website.
- Cornells in Little Italy, 39 N Jay Street. Dinner menu hasn’t been released yet.
- Dukes Chophouse at River Casino, 1 Rush Street. For dinner.
- Appetizers: Soup du Jour or Caesar Salad
- Entrées: Braised Short Rib, Chicken Marsala or Pasta Primavera
- Desserts: Molten Chocolate Lava Cake or Apple Crisp
- Grano, 426 State Street. For dinner.
- Appetizers: Fried Calamari, Utica Green Arancini, Prince Edward Island Mussels or Carpaccio
- Soup or salad: Choice of tossed salad or Italian Wedding Soup
- Pasta: Paglia e Fienio (Straw and Hay), Pasta Primavera or Rigatoni Bolognese
- Entrées: Zuppa di Pesce, Chicken Sorrento, Veal and Three Cheeses or Bronzino Picatta
- Johnny’s Restaurant, 432 State Street. For dinner.
- First course: Mixed Green Salad
- Second course: Chicken Involtini or Baked Eggplant Caprese
- Dessert: Italian Cream Filled Zeppole
- Katie O’Byrne’s Irish Pub, 121 Wall Street. For dinner.
- Appetizer: Shrimp Cocktail
- Entrées: Prime Rib or Lemon Garlic Haddock
- Desserts: Carrot Cake or Irish Cream Cheesecake
- Manhattan Exchange, 607 Union Street. For dinner.
- Appetizers: Calamari, Steamed Clams, Beef Roulade or Goat Cheese Chicken Crostini
- Entrées: Pasta Scoglio, Tetrazzini Airline Chicken or Sweet Chili Beef Short Rib
- Desserts: Chocolate Blackout Cake, NY Style Cheesecake or Carrot Cake
- Mexican Radio, 325 State Street. For dinner.
- Appetizers: Elotes Nachos, Mexican Shrimp Wontons or Mexican Tofu and Veggie Wontons
- Entrées: Wild Mushroom and Spinach Chile Relleno, BBQ Carnitas Tacos or BBQ Pulled Seitan Tacos
- Desserts: Chocolate Mousse Cake, Mexican Coffee Shooter
- MORE Perreca’s Italian Kitchen, 31 N Jay Street. For lunch and dinner. Menus have not been released yet.
- Pho Queen, 402 State Street. For dinner.
- Appetizers: Chicken Coconut Soup or Vegetable Spring Roll
- Entrées: Ped Spicy, Pho Queen Curry or Pad Cha Seafood
- Desserts: Thai Custard Sticky Rice or Fresh Mango Sticky Rice
- Tara Kitchen, 431 Liberty Street. For dinner.
- Appetizers: Roasted Eggplant Dip, Potato Patties or Arugula Salad
- Entrées: Golden Chicken, Chicken Tagine, Brown Lentils with Preserved Lemon, Cauliflower Tagine with Apricots, White Bean Tagine with Harissa or Fish smothered in onions and honey
- Desserts: Baklava or Cheesecake with Rose syrup
- Tops American Grill, Bakery & Bar, 351 Duanesburg Road, Rotterdam. For dinner.
- Appetizers: Tomato, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Spinach and Artichoke Dip or Boneless Wings
- Entrées: 12oz Boneless Braised Short Rib, Stuffed Chicken Breast with Ham, Broccoli and Cheddar Cheese, Stuffed Haddock, Gnocchi carbonara with Grilled Chicken or 22oz Braised Pork Shank
- Desserts: Choose and of the restaurant’s homemade desserts
- Turf Tavern, 40 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia. For dinner.
- Appetizers: Lobster Ravioli, Piggy Back Dates or French Onion Soup
- Mixed Green Salad, with choice of house made dressing
- Entrées: Seared Salmon, Beef and Pork Bolognese, Braised Beef Short Ribs or Tuscan Chicken
- Desserts: Chocolate Pots de Creme, Hummingbird Cake or NY Cheesecake with Melba
- The Waters Edge Lighthouse, 2 Freemans Bridge Rd, Glenville. For dinner.
- Appetizers: Soup du jour, Tossed Garden Salad, Mozzarella Stuffed Meatballs or Coconut Shrimp
- Entrées: 10oz Prime Rib, 8oz Lobster Tail or Eggplant Rollatini
- Desserts: Carrot Cake, Cannoli or Black Forest Mousse
- Zen Asian Fusion Lounge, 469 State Street. For dinner.
- Appetizers: Edamame, Gyoza, Harumaki, Spicy Crunch Shrimp, tasty Chip or Sushi Sampler
- Entrées: Hibachi, Thai Basil Fried Rice, Pad Thai, Sesame Chicken, Blackened Steak or Three Roll Maki
- Desserts: Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake or Fried Cheesecake
All dinner meals are $30 per person plus drinks, tax and gratuity. Reservations are highly recommended. Visitors can fill out a survey after their meals to enter to win a prize package of gift cards from participating restaurants.