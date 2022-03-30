SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Restaurant Week is returning from April 4 to April 10. Participating restaurants will be offering dinners for $30, as well as some restaurants offering a three-course lunch for $20.

“Schenectady has built a well-deserved reputation as a regional dining destination due to our outstanding mix of restaurants offering many styles and cuisines,” said Jim Salengo, Executive Director of the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation. “Now that more people are comfortable with returning to restaurants for on-site dining, Restaurant Week provides an extra incentive to get out and experience the best of what Schenectady has to offer.”

Participating restaurants

All dinner meals are $30 per person plus drinks, tax and gratuity. Reservations are highly recommended. Visitors can fill out a survey after their meals to enter to win a prize package of gift cards from participating restaurants.