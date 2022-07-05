SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Schenectady is commenting about the failing brick veneer at Summit Towers. The exterior brick damage has forced some residents to leave their apartments.

The city said the brick veneer is in the courtyard area of the building and affects four floors on that side of the building. The city’s chief building inspector said the brick in the affected area needs to be removed to check the structural integrity of the building.

The inspector said the people who live on the four floors will be able to return to their homes after the brick is removed, saying “In the interest of safety of the public we will continue to work with engineers and the contractors to remediate the hazards.”