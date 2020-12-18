Schenectady residents shovel out of feet of snow, while good samaritans help stuck NEWS10 crew

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady was another Capital Region city hammered by Mother Nature.

NEWS10’s Anya Tucker met many folks who were busy shoveling driveways or digging out cars that were snow covered or stuck.

And she should know, because the same thing happened to her and NEWS10 photographer Chris Boehlke.

They were in a bit of a jam until two good samaritans named Armando Tebano and Mitch Rigley brought over some shovels and some muscle and helped them push the news car out.

Thanks guys!

Anya and Chris were much like many other folks during Thursday’s cleanup.

Christine, lives on Parkwood and told Chris she had to get to work.

Chris asked:” How is that looking, is that successful?”

Christine: “Maybe by Saturday. I can go do my bowling league Saturday night.”

Other folks had a more optimistic outlook on the snow.

One resident said she was looking forward to skiing in the newly fallen snow.

But, the biggest issue is going to be where to put all the snow.

“The initial problem is that there is no place to put the snow. So, when we plow it off the street, it creates big barriers for people’s driveways, for crossstreets and other things,” said Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy.

McCarthy says he issued a general state of emergency on Thursday which suspended garbage collection and they are directing people to stay off the snow clogged roads.

He says with the city will look at its resources for removing the snow and taking it to locations outside of the city.

Anya: “So basically, it’s scooped up?”

McCarthy: “And taken put on trucks and trucked away and moved off the streets and intersections within the city.”

McCarthy says it could take days to remove the snow.