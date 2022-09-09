SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Between Saturday, Sept. 3 and Wednesday, Sept. 7, the Schenectady Police say they responded to four suspected fatal overdoses. Though they still need to be confirmed through toxicology, that makes four possible fatal overdoses in just five days.

In response, the department shared resources on its Facebook page Thursday and urged you to reach out if you or someone you know is living with a substance use disorder.

Resources:

You can get trained in naloxone, or Narcan, via the Schenectady County website. Call Jennifer Hayden at (518) 386-2067 or the Office of Community Services at (518) 386-2218 for more information.

The Schenectady Cares Program at the Schenectady Police Department helps connect people with services throughout the region. The 24/7, walk-in program can be reached by calling (518) 630-0911.