SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Between Saturday, Sept. 3 and Wednesday, Sept. 7, the Schenectady Police say they responded to four suspected fatal overdoses. Though they still need to be confirmed through toxicology, that makes four possible fatal overdoses in just five days.
In response, the department shared resources on its Facebook page Thursday and urged you to reach out if you or someone you know is living with a substance use disorder.
Resources:
- New Choices – (518) 346-4436 or (518) 382-7838.
- Provides outpatient services, MAT, COTI Project, Tele-Medicine, Friends of Recovery, and Family Support.
- Conifer Park – (518) 399-6446 for the main facility and (800) 926-6433 for intake/admissions (Inpatient), (518) 372-7031 (outpatient).
- Provides MAT, and Family Support services.
- SPARC Inpatient Rehab – (518) 452-6700
- SPARC Rotterdam clinic – (518) 357-2909
- Provides outpatient and MAT services.
- Ellis Emergency Department
- Provides MAT and referrals to treatment, and CRPA (Certified Recovery Peer Advocate) support: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with referrals to either Conifer Park or Catholic Charities outside of those hours.
- The RSS/Ellis Living Room- (518) 831-1523
- Provides an alternate to visiting Emergency Room for mental health crises.
- Hometown Health – Open Mon-Thu 7:00am-7:00pm, Fri 7:00am-5:00pm and Sat 9:00am-1:00pm. Call (518) 370-1441 ext. 4182 or ext. 4175.
- Offers health services, Certified Recovery Peer Advocated (CRPA’s), Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), Outpatient Substance Use Disorder services, and nursing staff and SUD OP staff trained in SBIRT, helping with early intervention and treatment for those with a substance use disorder. Visit their website for more information.
- Project COAST – (Coordinated Opioid and Stimulant Treatment) – (866) 518-4991.
- This is 24/7 same day access to MAT for individuals that use opioids.
- St. Joseph’s Addiction Treatment & Recovery Centers – Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC)
- Provide a comprehensive range of assistance to individuals and families in need of care. They can help out with housing assistance, food insecurities, mental health treatment, substance use treatment, case management, and more. Call (518) 354-5390 for more information.
You can get trained in naloxone, or Narcan, via the Schenectady County website. Call Jennifer Hayden at (518) 386-2067 or the Office of Community Services at (518) 386-2218 for more information.
The Schenectady Cares Program at the Schenectady Police Department helps connect people with services throughout the region. The 24/7, walk-in program can be reached by calling (518) 630-0911.