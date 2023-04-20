SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady and Scotia Police Departments sent out an alert for a missing person. They need help finding Ryan Liszewski, 53.

Police say Liszewski was last seen on April 8 near Erie Boulevard and Green Street in Schenectady. He weighs 150 pounds, stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall, and has blue eyes.

Liszewski has trouble walking and may need medical help. If you or someone you know has information about this missing person or his location, call (518) 630-0911 or (518) 788-6566.