Schenectady Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative holds series of virtual panel meetings

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A series of community meetings aimed at improving police strategies, policies, procedures, and practices has been announced by the Schenectady Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative in accordance with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 203.

The meetings will reportedly be set up as panel discussions that will include a range of community organizations and local stakeholders such as:

Neighborhood associations

Faith-based organizations

Non-profits

Community groups

Business leaders

Public safety officials

The discussions will be moderated by the Vice President of Talent and Inclusion at the Capital Region Chamber, Jason Benitez, and recorded by Open Stage Media (OSM). OSM broadcasts are available on the following channels:

Spectrum 1301 1302 1303

Verizon Fios 36 37 38

OSM YouTube

The meetings will reportedly be organized into specific groups that will cover a wide range of topics including but not limited to:

Use of force policies

Procedural justice

Systematic racial bias

De-escalation training and practices

Community-based outreach

The meetings are scheduled as follows:

Wednesday, October 21, 6 p.m.: Kick-Off Meeting

Thursday, October 22, 6 p.m.: Community Groups

Tuesday, October 27, 6 p.m.: The Finn Institute for Public Safety Presentation

Thursday, October 29, 6 p.m.: Faith-Based Groups

Wednesday, November 4, 6 p.m.: Neighborhood Associations

Thursday, November 5, noon: Public Safety Organizations

Thursday, November 5, 6 p.m.: Business Associations

Tuesday, November 10, 6 p.m.: Youth and Education Groups

Thursday, November 12, 6 p.m.: Closing Meeting

Members of the public can submit testimony to the Schenectady Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative at any time at the following email address: spdcollaborative@schenectadypd.com.

The Finn Institute for Public Safety will reportedly serve as an independent research partner to collect and track input, themes, and survey participants. After the initial series of community meetings, the city says a draft report will be released for public comment and presented to the Schenectady City Council for adoption by April 1.

