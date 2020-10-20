Schenectady Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative holds series of virtual panel meetings

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A series of community meetings aimed at improving police strategies, policies, procedures, and practices has been announced by the Schenectady Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative in accordance with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 203.
The meetings will reportedly be set up as panel discussions that will include a range of community organizations and local stakeholders such as:
- Neighborhood associations
- Faith-based organizations
- Non-profits
- Community groups
- Business leaders
- Public safety officials
The discussions will be moderated by the Vice President of Talent and Inclusion at the Capital Region Chamber, Jason Benitez, and recorded by Open Stage Media (OSM). OSM broadcasts are available on the following channels:
- Spectrum
- 1301
- 1302
- 1303
- Verizon Fios
- 36
- 37
- 38
- OSM YouTube
The meetings will reportedly be organized into specific groups that will cover a wide range of topics including but not limited to:
- Use of force policies
- Procedural justice
- Systematic racial bias
- De-escalation training and practices
- Community-based outreach
The meetings are scheduled as follows:
- Wednesday, October 21, 6 p.m.: Kick-Off Meeting
- Thursday, October 22, 6 p.m.: Community Groups
- Tuesday, October 27, 6 p.m.: The Finn Institute for Public Safety Presentation
- Thursday, October 29, 6 p.m.: Faith-Based Groups
- Wednesday, November 4, 6 p.m.: Neighborhood Associations
- Thursday, November 5, noon: Public Safety Organizations
- Thursday, November 5, 6 p.m.: Business Associations
- Tuesday, November 10, 6 p.m.: Youth and Education Groups
- Thursday, November 12, 6 p.m.: Closing Meeting
Members of the public can submit testimony to the Schenectady Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative at any time at the following email address: spdcollaborative@schenectadypd.com.
The Finn Institute for Public Safety will reportedly serve as an independent research partner to collect and track input, themes, and survey participants. After the initial series of community meetings, the city says a draft report will be released for public comment and presented to the Schenectady City Council for adoption by April 1.
