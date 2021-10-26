Schenectady police presence closes road as schools enter lockout

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Schenectady elementary schools were on lockout Tuesday morning after police surrounded a home on Albany Street, and closed the street. Police said there were no threats to nearby Keane and Lincoln elementary schools, or to anyone inside, and that the lockouts have already been lifted.

Around 10 a.m., there were dozens of armed officers on the street and in the home. The police department said their presence was connected to a video posted online, and that several individuals were being arrested. They also said that one person was sent to the emergency room.

One mom—who’d rushed to Keane Elementary School after hearing about the lockout—told NEWS10 that she saw an elderly woman removed from the home in a stretcher. “I walked over here originally because the schools are on lockdown, and nobody answered my calls, and my kids are in school,” said Shukurah Johnson. “When I came here, I seen them coming off the porch with an old lady in a stretcher and she looked a bit banged up. She looked hurt.”

Schenectady police said they may hold a press conference later in the day. Stay tuned for more from NEWS10 as this story develops.