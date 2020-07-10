Schenectady Police officer gives homeless man a helping hand

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady Police Officer went above and beyond to help a community member in need.

Viewer Jessica Bartholf reached out to NEWS10 saying she was sitting in her parked car when she saw a Schenectady Police Officer in car 53 stop in front of a homeless man who was sitting under a tree.

Bartholf said not only did the officer get out of his car to talk to the man he also brought him two garbage bags full of cans and plastic bottles he could turn in for cash. The officer also bought the man a brand new pair of boots.

Bartholf said the movement moved her to tears and said she is upset she did not get a better picture of the gesture but it assured her there are still many great people out there and many caring officers in our area.

To submit a #GivingOn10 segment idea you can email news@news10.com

LATEST STORIES