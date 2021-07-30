Schenectady police need help finding missing teen

Schenectady County
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Serenity Thomas, 16, of Schenectady has reportedly been missing since Saturday, July 24. If you or someone you know has any information about her or her whereabouts, contact police at (518) 630-0911.

She was reportedly last seen wearing black sweatpants, black sneakers, and a black Champion hoodie around 5:30 p.m. in the Central Park area of Schenectady. She is white, 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has blue eyes, braces, and reddish, dirty blond hair. She is believed to be in the local area, police say.

Police also said Serenity is a runaway from Northeast Parent and Child Society in Schenectady, who reported her missing to the youth aide bureau.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Sign up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire