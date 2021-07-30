Schenectady police need help finding missing teen

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Serenity Thomas, 16, of Schenectady has reportedly been missing since Saturday, July 24. If you or someone you know has any information about her or her whereabouts, contact police at (518) 630-0911.

She was reportedly last seen wearing black sweatpants, black sneakers, and a black Champion hoodie around 5:30 p.m. in the Central Park area of Schenectady. She is white, 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has blue eyes, braces, and reddish, dirty blond hair. She is believed to be in the local area, police say.

Police also said Serenity is a runaway from Northeast Parent and Child Society in Schenectady, who reported her missing to the youth aide bureau.