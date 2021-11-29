Schenectady police make arrests in connection with July 2020 homicide

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department has made two arrests in connection with the July 2020 homicide of 34-year-old Ieasha Merritt. Police have arrested Warren Cusaac, 34, and Xzobiaire Green, 19, both of Schenectady.

Police said around 6 a.m. on July 5, 2020, Merritt was caught in the line of fire in a parking lot. She was not the intended target when three masked gunmen got out of a vehicle and started shooting. Merritt died several days later.

Cusaac has been charged with murder in the second degree, a felony. Green has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a firearm, both felonies.

The investigation is still ongoing and police say more arrests are expected.