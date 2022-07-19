SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday morning, a Schenectady man died after allegedly being stabbed on Avenue B. The victim, identified by police as Beyquan Campbell, 29, was found inside 1930 Avenue B at about 11:40 a.m.

Police arrested Gabriella A. Beckwith, 22, of Schenectady on Tuesday. She’s been charged with manslaughter, and a slew of other crimes, for the alleged attack.

Charges:

Manslaughter (Felony)

Criminal possession of a weapon (Misdemeanor)

Assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon (Felony)

Conceal/Alter/Destroy physical evidence (Felony)

Act in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, or moral welfare of a child (Misdemeanor)

This incident is still under investigation, and Schenectady Police Detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at (518) 382-5245. No further information was available, as of Tuesday morning.