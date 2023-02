Police believe Layne could be traveling to the Naples, Florida, area.

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department’s Youth Aid Bureau is searching for a missing 14-year-old. According to the police, Faith Layne was last seen on February 21 in the area of Park Avenue in Schenectady.

Police believe that Layne may be traveling to the Naples, Florida, area. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Youth Aid Bureau at (518) 382-5256.