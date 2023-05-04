SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department’s Youth Aid Bureau is asking the public to help find a missing 16-year-old. Amalia Colon was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans and may have traveled to the Bronx area with a female companion, according to the Schenectady Police Department.

Colon is 5’4″, weighs roughly 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Colon has a nose piercing and a beauty mark on the left side of her upper lip, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Colon’s whereabouts is asked to call (518) 382-5256.