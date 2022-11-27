SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department’s Youth Aid Bureau is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Samantha Humphrey, 14, is 4’11 and 95 pounds.

Humphrey was last seen wearing a black and pink puffy jacket, with bell-bottom jeans and tan Timberland boots. According to the Schenectady Police Department, she was last seen Friday night, at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the area of Riverside Park in the Stockade neighborhood. Anyone with information is urged to call (518) 630-0911.