SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Detectives from the Schenectady Police Department’s Youth Aid Bureau are asking for the public’s help in finding Saraya M. Shropshire, 11. Saraya was last seen in the area of 11th Street at about 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Saraya is described as being five-foot-one and weighing about 110 pounds. When she went missing, she was wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Have you seen this girl? (Photo: Schenectady Police Department)

If you have any information that could help detectives find Saraya, you are asked to call (518) 630-0911. Tipsters can also call the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at (800) 346-3543.