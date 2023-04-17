SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, Schenectady Police responded to a report of an assault. Police located a male bleeding from the head in the area of State and Jay Streets.

Police claim the victim was uncooperative but admitted that he was involved in a physical altercation with another male. The victim was transported to Ellis Hospital for further treatment for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigations are ongoing. Police say that no suspects have been arrested yet.