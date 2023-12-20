SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured and hospitalized near Lincoln Avenue and Steuben Street on Tuesday around 8:49 p.m. Police say the extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Police say upon arrival, they found someone suffering from a gunshot wound, and several shell casings were also found. The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center for his injuries.

This shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Schenectady Police Department tip line at (518) 788-6566.