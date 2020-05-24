1  of  2
Schenectady Police investigating shots fired

Schenectady County

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police are investigating shots fired near Craig Street and Stanley Street that left one victim in serious condition.

Information is very limited, but Craig Street and Stanley Street are both blocked off in Schenectady. Police say the shooting took place shortly after 9 p.m.

Schenectady Police say more information will likely be released tomorrow morning.

