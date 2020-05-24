Schenectady Police investigating shots fired

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police are investigating shots fired near Craig Street and Stanley Street that left one victim in serious condition.

Information is very limited, but Craig Street and Stanley Street are both blocked off in Schenectady. Police say the shooting took place shortly after 9 p.m.

Schenectady Police say more information will likely be released tomorrow morning.

SPD investigating shots fired near Craig St and Stanley St.

One victim — serious condition. Updates to follow as they become available. — Schenectady Police (@schdypolice) May 24, 2020

