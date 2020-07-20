Schenectady Police investigating shots fired incident

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Schenectady Police are currently investigating a shots fired incident in the area of Rugby Road and Parkwood Boulevard on Sunday evening.
The police department says multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene, and no injuries have been reported at this time.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Schenectady Police
Detective Division at 518-630-0911.
