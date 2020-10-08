Schenectady police investigating shooting on State and Hulett Streets

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several callers reported shots fired near State Street and Hulett Street to police at about 1:10 p.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived on the scene, they say they found evidence of a shooting in the area, but located no victims.

Shortly afterward, police say a man with a gunshot wound arrived a nearby hospital, suggesting that he was injured during the incident.

There is an active scene in the area, with officers and detectives investigating. If you or someone you know has any information about the shooting, contact the department’s tip line at (518) 788-6566.

