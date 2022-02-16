SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There’s a very heavy police presence on 3rd Street and Davis Terrace in Schenectady. Police on the scene Wednesday night confirmed that the as-yet-unidentified man was shot and killed.

The timeline of events remains unclear, as the case also involves a car that drove into a house. Around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the area for a report of shots fired. Arriving on the scene, they said they found the vehicle crashed into a house with a man inside the vehicle who’d been shot.

The man was treated on scene by the Schenectady Fire Department, police said, but he ultimately died. The scene remains the site of an active investigation. Police have not revealed the names of any suspects who may be involved. They said they don’t yet know where the individual was shot, or the specific circumstances of the incident that lead to the crash.

Police tape is blocking off the street for about one block distance from the site at the end of the street where the car slammed into the building. Investigators say to avoid the area for now.

