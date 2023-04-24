SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police responded to the 1300 block of Crane Street for reports of shots fired on Saturday. Police say no one was injured and the incident is currently under investigation.

Police say around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, they responded to the 1300 block of Crane Street for a shots fired report. Police say they quickly found someone who reported being shot at while waiting in the area in a car.

Police secured the scene after seeing a bullet hole in the person’s car. At this time, the case has been turned over to the Schenectady Detective Division for further investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Schenectady Police Department tips line at (518) 788-6566.