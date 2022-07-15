SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Schenectady Police Department, two people were shot at the Saw Mill Tavern on Friday. They said they were dispatched to the scene on South Avenue at around 2:14 a.m.

Arrivingt officers found a man who’d been shot in the leg. He was treated by medical responders from the fire department before being sent for treatment of the non-life-threatening injury at a hospital nearby.

Police said the second victim, a woman, had already gotten a ride to the hospital before they got there. She reportedly had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the foot.

If you or someone you know has any information about the shooting, contact the police at (518) 788-6566.