According to the police, substances involved in the suspected fatal overdoses include heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and xylazine.

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Schenectady Police, eight individuals have died due to suspected fatal overdose deaths between July 1 and 8. The latest case was reported on July 8 in the City’s Stockade Neighborhood.

An autopsy of the body was conducted. It is believed that intoxication by drugs was a factor. Police believe that the substances involved in these cases consist of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and xylazine. The substances were injected, smoked, and snorted.

The Special Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate the suspected fatal overdose incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tips Line at (518) 788-6566 or to submit a tip online.