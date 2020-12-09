Schenectady police identify homicide victim

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady police have released the name of the person killed on December 5 on Maplewood Avenue.
Leon J. Graves, 29, of Schenectady is the homicide victim.
Schenectady police say they are actively investigating with help from the major crimes unit of the state police.
If you or someone you know has any information about the shooting, contact detectives at (518) 788-6566, submit an anonymous tip via Capital Region Crime Stoppers, or the P3 Tips mobile app on Android or iPhone.
LATEST STORIES
- Lawmakers balk at waiver for Biden’s defense secretary pick
- US House passes spending bill extending federal funding by one week
- County leaders encourage checking in on friends and family
- Despite critics, Baker, Cuomo honored for virus leadership
- Hunter Biden says federal prosecutors investigating his ‘tax affairs’