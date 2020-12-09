Schenectady police identify homicide victim

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady police have released the name of the person killed on December 5 on Maplewood Avenue.

Leon J. Graves, 29, of Schenectady is the homicide victim.

Schenectady police say they are actively investigating with help from the major crimes unit of the state police.

If you or someone you know has any information about the shooting, contact detectives at (518) 788-6566, submit an anonymous tip via Capital Region Crime Stoppers, or the P3 Tips mobile app on Android or iPhone.

