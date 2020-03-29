Schenectady Police Department reading to children on Facebook

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady Police Department is utilizing social media to read to children and talk about what’s important to them.
After school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic caused the department to cancel their weekly reading sessions with students, they came up with another idea.
They recently moved the story sessions to Facebook Live, allowing them to connect with the students who are use to seeing them every week.
The police officers credit the appearance of their K-9 dogs in the videos for their thousands of views.
For information on their next story time session, follow their Facebook.
