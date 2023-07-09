SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police announced they are investigating a death that occurred in Schenectady. According to detectives, there is currently no indication of foul play.

On July 8 at 11:31 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Albany Street and Martin Street for the report of a person down in the roadway. Police located a man with a head injury, who was pronounced dead at the scene shortly thereafter.

A preliminary investigation by police revealed that the man had been observed running into traffic, and he reportedly jumped onto a moving vehicle, which detectives say ultimately led to his death. The name of the deceased was not released, and the incident remains under investigation.