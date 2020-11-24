Schenectady police arrest 1 in connection to shooting on Avenue A

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department is reporting the arrest of Elisa Gomez, 22, of Schenectady following a shooting. If you or someone you know has information about the incident, call the TIPS line at (518) 788-6566.

Around 8 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the area of Avenue A and Seneca Street, where a resident reported hearing multiple gunshots and a vehicle fleeing the area. Police say they located several shell casings of two different calibers.

Shortly thereafter, Ellis Hospital reported that a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound was dropped off at their emergency room.

Heading to Ellis, officers say they saw a woman, later identified as Gomez, running from a parked vehicle matching the description from the shooting. Police say their investigation revealed Gomez’s “domestic relationship” with the shooting victim. They also say she had a loaded firearm.

The victim was shot twice in the arm and back and was transferred to Albany Medical Center. Authorities say he is now in stable condition.

Gomez was charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Together, these felony charges carry a potential sentence of up to 19 years, according maximum state sentencing guidelines.