SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A household hazardous waste collection event is set for 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 12, in SUNY Schenectady’s back parking lot at 78 Washington Avenue. Residents of Schenectady County are welcome to bring their household hazardous waste to this collection site. No business hazardous waste will be allowed.

Acceptable waste materials will include leftover household cleaners, paints and paint-related products, poisons, fertilizer, insecticides, and other lawn chemicals, herbicides, pesticides, fluorescent light bulbs, and mercury-containing items.

Waste materials that will not be accepted include empty paint containers, latex-based paints, pharmaceuticals, sharps or needles, radioactive wastes, tires, appliances, household trash, lead acid batteries, and motor oil.

Participants should enter via the ramps off State Street. The Washington Avenue entrance will be exit-only.

Space is limited for this event, and registration is required. Register online on the Schenectady County website or by calling (518) 388-4775.