Schenectady PD searching for single mother last seen Oct. 24

Schenectady police are searching for Kathleen Monteleon, 37, who has not been seen or heard from since October 24, 2021. (PHOTO: Schenectady PD via family)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady police are seeking help in locating a missing woman.

Kathleen Monteleon, 37, has not been seen or heard from since October 24. Police said she is a single mother and has never been apart from her 10-year-old child for this amount of time.

Monteleon is described as 5’3″ tall and approximately 120 lbs. She has blue eyes and red hair but has possibly changed her hair color to blue or purple.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518) 382-5245.