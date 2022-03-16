SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady Police Department reminded Capital Region residents Wednesday of the importance of being responsible with alcohol. Police officials said from March 17-20, the department will be participating in the statewide High Visibility Enforcement Campaign (HVEC), increasing their presence on roadways to address drunk driving.

Between 2015-2019, said Schenectady Police Lieutenant Ryan Macherone, during the three days surrounding St. Patrick’s Day alone, 280 people lost their lives nationally due to drunk driving. On top of that, in 2019, 32% of pedestrians killed by a car were found to have a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.08 or higher.

Macherone advised residents to be safe, and arrange for a ride home from either a sober friend or a ride-sharing app. If you’re walking home, do so with a sober friend.

The Schenectady Police Department said they “want everyone to have a great time this week in Schenectady, but to do so responsibly.” They will be out to make sure you and your loved ones are safe.