SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady police patrol car was stolen Monday. Officials said it was recovered by New York State Police on the Thruway southbound near Kingston.

The vehicle was reported stolen from outside Ellis Hospital just after 6 p.m. A male has been detained regarding the incident, police said.

NEWS10 is working to gather more details and will provide more updates as they become available.