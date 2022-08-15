SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department was called to a home on Daggett Terrace at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, after hearing of a possible stabbing. Police said two suspects, one 17-years-old and the other 38, were arguing when they pulled out knives.

One of the knives was described by an officer at the scene as “a longer knife or sword.” Both suspects had significant but non-life-threatening injuries after the alleged duel. One had injuries to the head, and the other to the torso, police said.

According to reports, the incident was non-domestic, so it is unlikely that the two involved knew each other. There has been no word yet on what started the argument, or who escalated it.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing. No further details were available Monday morning.