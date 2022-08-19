SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Delamont Avenue on Friday morning. Police said a 28-year-old was shot multiple times during the incident.

Around 10:55 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Delamont Avenue for reports of a shooting. Once there, police found the man with multiple gunshot wounds to his stomach and leg.

The victim was brought to Albany Medical Center and is in stable condition. Police said Delamont Avenue is currently closed to all traffic near the intersection of Steuben Street.

According to police, there is currently no suspect in custody. This is an active investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Schenectady Police Department Tips Line at (518) 788-6566.