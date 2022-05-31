SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady Police Department (SPD) is currently investigating a homicide that took place on Monday evening. Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of 800 State Street for the report of shots fired and a man laying on the ground.

When police got to the scene, the victim had already been taken to Ellis Hospital by private vehicle, where he later died. The victim has since been identified as Treavine L. Tate, who most recently lived in the Bronx. It was his 21st birthday.

Members of the SPD Crime Scene Unit processed the scene which was located on Hulett Street, between State Street and Albany Street. The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to please contact the SPD Detective Division at (518) 382-5245.