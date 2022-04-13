SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady Police Department has announced the arrest of Jaquan O. Morrison, 23, of Schenectady, in connection with Tuesday night’s fatal stabbing on Maple Avenue. Morrison has been charged with second-degree murder after police say he stabbed and killed 21-year-old Dwayne L. Harris.

Just before 6:15 p.m. on April 12, officers from the Schenectady Police Department were sent to the area of 967 Maple Avenue after hearing that a man had possibly been stabbed. The man, later identified as Harris, was treated at the scene by paramedics from the Schenectady Fire Department but later succumbed to his injuries.

Morrison is currently being held at the Schenectady County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.