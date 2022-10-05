SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady police have arrested the suspect, 15, involved in robberies that occurred on September 29 and September 30. Victims in both incidents stated the suspect displayed what appeared to be a handgun.

On Tuesday October, 4 officers stopped an individual matching the description of the suspect involved in both robberies that happened at Union college. Police report the suspect, 15, was detained and brought into the station for further questioning. Officers say when the suspect was stopped, they were in possession of a bag containing a BB gun.

Charges

Two counts of first degree robbery

According to police, the juvenile was arraigned on Tuesday night and released to the supervision of probation.